19 News joins forces with The Western Reserve Area Agency of Aging to help seniors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, 19 News and Spectrum are handing out 1,000 hygiene boxes to people in the Cleveland area.
These boxes, which local residents have already signed up for, play a big role with the current surge of Covid-19 cases in Ohio.
June Taylor from the Western Reserve said these specific items are very important to local families.
“These products are expensive we also realize that a lot of these individuals need assistance with their hygiene care," she said.
Doug Beach from Western Reserve said seniors and especially those caring for grand kids need attention now more than ever.
“Well we’ve got a lot of things going on in our senior population. A lot of them are feeling socially isolated right now a lot of them can’t get to the grocery store on a regular basis,” he said.
Boxes will be given out on Wednesday as well.
