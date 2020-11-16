Northeast Ohio Weather: Cleanup underway after strong winds; wintry mix in the forecast tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleanup is underway after yesterday’s wild weather.
It will remain windy today, but the damaging wind threat has ended.
We are starting the day with some lake effect clouds.
Gradual clearing takes place from west to east.
Most of us will see sunshine this afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40 to 45 degree range.
Winds will slow down to 15-25 mph.
Another cold front tracks through tonight.
This will bring us a deeper blast of cold tomorrow.
I have a winter mix developing tonight into tomorrow morning.
We are thinking minor snow accumulation out of this one.
You could see a little coating in the higher terrain areas south and east of Cleveland by morning.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s by early morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.