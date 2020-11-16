Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix overnight into Tuesday morning, sunshine returns on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another trough of low pressure will move east across the area tonight.
This feature will provide the focus for a light mix of rain and snow after 10:00 PM, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Watch for slick spots on tomorrow morning’s commute.
Lake effect snow streamers may linger into early tomorrow morning, mainly in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Light snow will come to an end by tomorrow afternoon.
Sunshine will return in full force on Wednesday.
Mother Nature will bring us a nice warming trend starting on Wednesday.
