Ohio’s revised mask order for retail locations took effect on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An amended Ohio health order regarding the use and enforcement of mask-wearing in retail locations took effect on Monday, Nov. 16.
The revisions, introduced recently by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes, more strictly enforces mask compliance in retail locations across the state, as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
“Every retail employee has the right to work in an environment that is as safe as can be, which means all customers must wear masks. Further, each Ohioan who goes out to shop has the right to know that every store they enter will be safe and the people they encounter in that store will be wearing a mask,” Gov. DeWine said.
Retail locations now must post a sign indicating that masks are required and enforce the order.
“We know that masks work. They are the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the governor added.
A capacity limit and social distancing must also be enforced at all Ohio retailers.
Representatives from the Ohio Department of Health, local-level health departments and law enforcement agencies, and the newly-formed Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Retail Compliance Unit are authorized to inspect and enforce the mask order.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the order applies only to retail locations; not to restaurants, bars, banquet and catering centers, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, gyms, dance instruction studios, or personal fitness venues. Those businesses are outline in a previous existing order.
