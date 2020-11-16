Power outages close Northeast Ohio schools Monday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Strong winds Sunday caused damage and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the region.
Now, those power outages have caused some area schools to close Monday.
- A-Tech
- Grand Valley Local School District
- Pymatuning Valley High School
- Big Creek Elementary
- Euclid City School District: Open but no transportation available
- Mayfield Middle School
- Kenston Local School District
- Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin School
- Andrews Osborne Academy
- Willoughby-Eastlake School District
- Nordonia Middle School
- Saint Barnabas Elementary
- Saint Vincent Saint Mary High School
- Twinsburg City School District: Delayed two hours
- John R. Lea Middle School
- Waynedale High
