Power outages close Northeast Ohio schools Monday (Source: WALB)
By Steph Krane | November 16, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 7:26 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Strong winds Sunday caused damage and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the region.

Now, those power outages have caused some area schools to close Monday.

Here’s what schools will not open Monday, Nov. 16:

  • A-Tech
  • Grand Valley Local School District
  • Pymatuning Valley High School
  • Big Creek Elementary
  • Euclid City School District: Open but no transportation available
  • Mayfield Middle School
  • Kenston Local School District
  • Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin School
  • Andrews Osborne Academy
  • Willoughby-Eastlake School District
  • Nordonia Middle School
  • Saint Barnabas Elementary
  • Saint Vincent Saint Mary High School
  • Twinsburg City School District: Delayed two hours
  • John R. Lea Middle School
  • Waynedale High

