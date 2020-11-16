President Trump says 2022 Ohio governor’s race will be ‘hotly contested’ after DeWine calls Biden the president-elect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president weighed in on Ohio politics, speculating on Monday that the state’s 2022 election for governor “will be hotly contested.”
President Donald Trump’s remarks on Twitter come several days after Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said that Joe Biden must be considered the president-elect after the Associated Press projected he received at least 290 electoral college votes so far, despite contest from the current White House administration.
“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the President-elect. Joe Biden is the President-elect,” Gov. DeWine said in an interview with CNN.
The Ohio governor, who publicly endorsed President Trump for a second term during the 2020 election, has not indicated if he will run as an incumbent candidate in 2022.
