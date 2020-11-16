Woman hit in head with pistol, robbed by 3 men while walking in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old woman was walking in Akron when she was hit in the head with a pistol and robbed of her wallet, Akron police said.
Officers responded to a home on South Arlington Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday for a robbery they said happened hours earlier.
The woman, who had a head injury that required staples, told police she was robbed by three men while walking in the area of South Arlington Street and Lovers Lane.
During the robbery, one of the men hit her in the head with a pistol and took her wallet, which contained cash and other personal items, according to police.
The victim drove herself to the hospital and received medical treatment before calling police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
