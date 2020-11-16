83-year-old grandmother, victim of senseless drive-by, just one of 19 murder victims in 13 days in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- 19 people have been killed in the last 13 days in Cleveland. The latest, an 83-year-old woman. Her neighbors are fed up and frightened. They tell 19 News they hear too many gunshots that lead to the kind of murders we’re talking about. 19 killings in 13 days.
One, two, three, four within 3-days
Four fellow human beings shot to death that Yolanda Jones can count off the top of her head in recent days in her neighborhood. She says, “You can’t blame the police. Everybody wants to blame the police”. Can’t blame the mayor. It’s the people. I don’t know what’s wrong with these young folks. If you got a problem with each other, why don’t y’all just fight instead of pulling out guns? Then you kill somebody’s grandmother who had nothing to do with nothing."
She’s talking about 83-year-old Katie Brown who was hit when someone shot up her house. The upstairs windows shattered by life taking bullets. Police marked the spots where they entered her home.
“I hear pop, pop, pop”
Michael Goodin didn’t see anything, but he heard the shots that took Mrs. Brown’s life. He also watched the medical examiner’s office take away her body. It broke his heart.
“I’m shaken up. I still see her in my head. I talked to her every day. She has her grandkids come over and rake the yard. She was a beautiful woman. She used to tell me stories from way back when she was a child here.”
A total of seven people were shot and killed in the city of Cleveland from Friday, the 13 through Saturday, Nov. 14. On every side of town, lives lost, humanity shattered.
Roland Mitchell grew up knowing Mrs. Brown. He says the community has changed a lot, for the worse, since he left as a young man to start his adult life.
“It’s law enforcement’s responsibility to solve the crime, but what leads to the crime that’s a community issue, and it has to be addressed through the community.”
Another man, who stopped by Mrs. Brown House, because he too knew her says this “It’s a shame that Black people are killing their own color. It’s takes God to clean up this mess.” With the help of the community and the police, things can change if the people have the will to take back their communities.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.