Akron police charge suspect accused of shooting two boys playing basketball in October

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police charged 19-year-old Tyler Duncan Monday afternoon for shooting at two boys playing basketball in October.
Duncan was charged with two counts of Felonious Assault, Weapons Under Disability, and Carrying Concealed Weapon in connection with the Oct. 11 shooting.
Duncan was already in custody on unrelated warrants and drug charges since Oct. 12, Akron police said.
According to Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin, Duncan shot at a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy Oct. 11.
Neither were injured.
Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.
Back in October, one of the boys Duncan shot at said he and the other boy were outside playing basketball in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street when a man driving a white Pontiac G6 went flying down the street, almost hitting them.
It’s now believed that man was Duncan.
“I seen him coming really fast and I pushed [the 11-year-old] out of the way and it made me fall over him,” said Markeise Smith, the 15 year old.
Smith said Duncan stopped a few houses down the street after someone yelled to slow down.
That’s when Duncan allegedly pulled the gun and fired 3 shots.
“I ran to the back door and started banging on the door like crazy so I can get in the house so I don’t get shot,” Smith said.
Smith’s mom, Jennifer Greer, is upset her son had to have that experience but is proud of what he did to protect his friend.
“I am, what he did made me very proud,” Greer said, “It was terrifying because someone shot at my son and it’s because he was being a good kid and trying to protect another kid.”
