Barley House fined $9,000 by city of Cleveland for failing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular bar was fined $9,000 by the city of Cleveland for violating multiple COVID-19 locally-ordered mandates.
The Nov. 14 citation from the city of Cleveland targeting Barley House came after videos surfaced on social media showing many customers without masks and not socially distancing themselves from others.
According to the Cleveland mayor’s office, the $9,000 fine is a result of three violations:
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
Several other bars and restaurants throughout Cleveland were also cited over the weekend, with first-time violators receiving only a warning.
Nov. 13, 2020
- VSP Lounge (warning)
- Failure to require social distancing
- Failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- The V Lounge ($3,000)
- Failure to establish a maximum dining capacity
- Failure to require customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- The Carter (warning)
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
Nov. 14, 2020
- CLE Local Eatery (warning)
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan
- Failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy
- Failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- Villaforte (warning)
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan
- Failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- Failure to require capacity limits in open congregate area, to wit: dance floor
- Paradis Gentlemen’s Club ($1,000)
- Failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- Captiv8 ($1,000)
- Failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- Barley House ($9,000)
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
- Dante’s Inferno ($1,000)
- Failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy
- Rumor Bar and Lounge ($1,000)
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
The city of Cleveland recently vowed to increase enforcement of mask and social distancing compliance as cases continue to surge upwards.
Citation hearings from the state of Ohio for Barley House were held on Monday with no resolve at this time.
