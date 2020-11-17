Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. accused of punching woman in downtown, police reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is accused of punching a woman in the face and ripping her weave out of her head during a fight that also involved his sister at a downtown apartment building, according to Cleveland Police reports.
Porter Jr. left the scene before police could speak to him the night of the fight. The incident happened on Aug. 16, 2020.
Police told the two women involved in the fight that they would need to contact the city prosecutor’s office if they wanted to press charges against Porter Jr. Porter Jr. has not been charged as of Tuesday.
19 News has reached out to Porter Jr.'s lawyer for comment.
You can read the coverage of Porter Jr.'s incidents below.
