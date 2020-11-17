Cleveland State University to move instruction online after Thanksgiving

“At CSU, we will always place faculty, student and staff health and well-being first,” said CSU Provost Jianping Zhu. “After reviewing our community health data and assessing potential for additional risk to our campus community when students return from Thanksgiving break, we have made the decision to forego the last week of on-campus classes and on-campus final exams. In the coming days, I will be working with our deans and faculty to ensure each student completes their courses, clinical and research experiences and labs as planned.”