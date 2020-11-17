Cleveland State University to move instruction online after Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University will move to fully online instruction beginning on Monday, November 30, according to a university news release.
This change includes all lecture courses currently offered face-to-face or in a hybrid format and the majority of in-person labs, exams, and tests.
The university had intended to complete the semester as initially designed. But decided to move to an online format to limit risk of COVID-19 spread to the CSU community given the increased number of cases reported in the locally, according to the release.
“At CSU, we will always place faculty, student and staff health and well-being first,” said CSU Provost Jianping Zhu. “After reviewing our community health data and assessing potential for additional risk to our campus community when students return from Thanksgiving break, we have made the decision to forego the last week of on-campus classes and on-campus final exams. In the coming days, I will be working with our deans and faculty to ensure each student completes their courses, clinical and research experiences and labs as planned.”
