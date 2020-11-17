Cleveland unable to report ‘remarkably high’ number of coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) said it wasn’t able to report the number of new coronavirus cases in the city Monday, pointing to “an unprecedented surge" over the weekend.
CDPH said it will share the latest report once the data review and analysis process has been completed.
It’s still unknown when the numbers will be released, but in press release Monday night, the office of Mayor Frank Jackson said there’s been a “remarkably high number of cases reported over the last two days.”
Ohio reported 7,268 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths attributed to the virus Monday.
