Election 2020: Where do we go from here?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that the 2020 election is over, now what?
In his victory speech, President-elect Joe Biden called for the country to heal.
As part of “The Next 400” initiative, 19 News, in partnership with The Cleveland Public Library, will discuss where do we go from here after the election. What about race relations in this country?
19 News anchor Chris Tanaka will moderate a virtual discussion of Cleveland community leaders Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
You can watch and participate in this vital discussion by clicking here.
