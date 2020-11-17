Elyria City Schools go virtual due to COVID-19

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - All Elyria students will be switching to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday and stay remote until at least Jan. 22, 2021, due to the high COVID-19 numbers.
“To be frank, it’s straining our workforce to where we cannot cover classes, nor count on reserve staffing to step in when absences occur,” said Elyria City Schools Superintendent Ann Schloss.
Teachers, schedules and daily classroom log-ins and routines are the same, said Schloss.
Schloss added second semester begins Jan. 26, 2021 and they will reevaluate the situation before classes start.
