Euclid High School returns to in-building/hybrid learning Jan. 7

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a statement from the Euclid Schools, Euclid High School students will return to in-building/hybrid learning on Thursday, January 7.
It also shared other important schedule changes, including all Euclid Schools students participating in virtual-only learning during Thanksgiving and Winter break weeks.
You can read the letter below.
Today, Governor DeWine discussed a statewide “slowdown” of activities, travel, and congregation to slow the recent dramatic increases in positive COVID-19 cases. In efforts to abide by his recommendations, to prepare for upcoming holiday breaks, and to keep our schools open, we are reaching out with important schedule adjustments. We recognize these schedule changes will impact our families, and we ask for your understanding as we adapt to the rapidly changing health and educational situation.
Thanksgiving break week and Winter break week schedule change
All students will participate in virtual learning only on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24. Schools will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday, November 25 - Friday, November 27. The blue/gold cohort will resume when we return to the buildings on Monday, November 30.
Additionally, before Winter Break, all students will participate in virtual learning only on Monday, December 21 & Tuesday, December 22. Winter break will be from Wednesday, December 23 - Monday, January 4.
Second-semester schedule changes
Preschool
Beginning January 7, preschool students will follow a hybrid schedule, meaning they will be in person two-days per week, and the scheduled school day will remain the same - lasting from 9:00 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. Families will be assigned to the blue or gold cohort before Winter break. Siblings will be kept in the same cohort.
Euclid High School
We anticipate that EHS will return in an in-person/hybrid format with students attending school in the building on Thursday, January 7. Students who opt to participate in in-person/hybrid learning will be assigned to the blue cohort or gold cohort before Winter Break.
Cohort changes for all
When winter break ends, all students will return to virtual learning on Tuesday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 6. We will then shift the days our cohorts attend school in-person, with the blue cohort attending on Monday & Thursday, and the gold cohort attending on Tuesday & Friday. Wednesday will serve as a day for students to receive online support from teachers.
The new in-person/hybrid cohort schedule will start on Thursday, January 7 - once again with the blue cohort in attendance. The gold cohort will attend its first class on Friday, January 8.
Monday -- Blue cohort
Tuesday -- Gold cohort
Wednesday -- Virtual Learning and Support Day
Thursday -- Blue cohort
Friday -- Gold cohort
We need your help to keep schools open as you prepare for and celebrate the holiday. Please remember the best way to prevent virus spread, protect your family’s health, and to help us keep schools safe and open is to wear a mask when around others, avoid social gatherings - especially those that take place inside, and to practice social distancing when you’re around people that are not in your immediate family.
Thank you for your patience, and for doing your part to keep our schools open and safe.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.