FBI continues search for missing woman going on 14 years; uncle now in prison on unrelated charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers vanished without a trace more than a decade ago. It’s a case FBI agents have been working years to crack.
Summers went missing when she was 14-years-old.
Vicki Anderson with the FBI office in Cleveland says at first, people were looking for Ashley as they were also searching for Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry.
“We worked them as if they were all linked, and we worked them separately too,” Anderson said. “Ashley was last seen on July 8th 2007.”
In the local case that made national headlines, Gina and Amanda were found along with Michelle Knight in 2013.
No sign of Ashley, but their story has always kept her family holding out hope.
“If we can find those three girls that have been missing for three years right under our nose, then she could be right under our nose and we’re just missing her,” a family member said years ago.
New this year, FBI agents thought an unrelated arrest might lead to some sort of helpful information in the case.
One of Ashley’s uncles came under the microscope.
“That uncle was indicted on unrelated charges,” Anderson said.
Kevin Donathan is in prison now, after he pleaded guilty to rape charges in February. His victims, according to court documents, were underaged girls.
We asked whether agents were looking at him as a potential suspect at some point.
Anderson said, “The first people you look at are family and friends, so that’s always the case no matter who the person is.”
But, the FBI says at least so far, no one, including Donathan has confessed to any involvement with Ashley’s disappearance.
However, since it’s still unknown what happened to Ashely, the FBI is not ruling anyone out as a suspect at this point.
“We never want to say that until we have the final answer of what happened to Ashley,” Anderson said.
It’s an answer her family members have always told 19 News they will continue to look for, no matter how much it hurts.
If you have any information that could be a lead for detectives in Ashley’s case the FBI urges you call them at 216-622-6842.
