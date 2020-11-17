FBI: Uniontown man arrested after plotting to make his wife disappear

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Uniontown man was arrested Tuesday morning after federal authorities say he conspired to murder his wife.
In October, Scott Allen Renninger, 52, told a confidential FBI source that he wanted to make his wife “disappear," according to an FBI media release.
About a month later, Renninger told a second confidential FBI source about the existence of a life insurance policy on his wife.
That conversation continued, according to the media release, and Renninger and the source discussed a sale price of $20,000 and payment logistics to make it “like if they never find her...”
This conversation was recorded, the FBI said.
Renninger allegedly told the source that he knew he would be under scrutiny “once it all goes down" and that he accepted and was prepared for it.
He was taken into custody at his home without incident.
