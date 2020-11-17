Hidden camera: Are Northeast Ohio auto shops following the mask mandate?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can’t just forgo an oil change because of the pandemic, if you are driving your car right now.
19 News investigators took a hidden camera with us as we went through the process at a local shop.
As we pulled up on the Take 5 On Columbia Road in Westlake, we saw signs are clearly posted outside, saying that patrons have to wear their masks even in their own cars.
The employees were also masked, and reminded us once inside that we had to keep ours on too.
Of course we can’t speak to whether this is how it goes at every single repair shop in Northeast Ohio, but as far was we could see, even when working, the Take 5 employees followed the mask mandate.
