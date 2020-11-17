Investigators need help solving an East Cleveland arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help to find the people who intentionally set a home on fire in East Cleveland.
The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday in a home in the 1800 block of Wymore Avenue, according to a press release.
Investigators believe that two men threw molotov cocktails at the outside of the building. Two ignited; firefighters found a third that had not caught fire at the scene.
Six people were asleep inside at the time. All managed to get out without being injured.
Neighbors noticed the flames and called the fire department before the fire spread to the interior of the home.
A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the those responsible for this fire.
Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
