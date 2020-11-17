Jewish cemetery vandalized in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Jewish Federation, which oversees Lansing Avenue Jewish Cemetery, located in Slavic Village, put out a press release Monday after discovering the cemetery was vandalized.
“We are sickened by the vile and cowardly act of vandalism that we discovered today at the Lansing Avenue Jewish Cemetery. This attempt to desecrate a final resting place that has served our community since 1890 is unforgivable and indefensible. Federation and its security provider – JFC Security, LLC – are working closely with local law enforcement to bring all responsible parties to justice. Hate has no home in Cleveland, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep all Jewish Clevelanders safe.”
J. David Heller
Board Chair, Jewish Federation of Cleveland
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.
