Jewish cemetery vandalized in Cleveland

“We are sickened by the vile and cowardly act of vandalism that we discovered today at the Lansing Avenue Jewish Cemetery. This attempt to desecrate a final resting place that has served our community since 1890 is unforgivable and indefensible. Federation and its security provider – JFC Security, LLC – are working closely with local law enforcement to bring all responsible parties to justice. Hate has no home in Cleveland, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep all Jewish Clevelanders safe.”