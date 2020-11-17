Judge terminates Skylar Richardson’s probation

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, has been released from probation early.
Last year, a Warren County jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse. They acquitted her on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
The former Carlisle High School cheerleader who now is 21 was accused of killing her newborn, Annabelle, in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.
Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.
Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”
They also said she continues to get treatment for her mental health.
During the hearing, Judge Donald Oda said there is nothing that he has seen that leads him to believe Richardson will commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective Tuesday.
Tracy Johnson, the paternal grandmother of Annabelle, said Richardson has not shown any remorse or reached out to the people she hurt.
“She has shown absolutely no remorse for her actions,” she said. “My son has lost faith in getting any justice for his daughter.”
In court, Richardson told Judge Oda she suffers a lot in silence.
“I do show remorse. I just want to show I can be a normal person again. I never know if it’s appropriate to reach out. I want to be able to contribute to society as much as I can. I am really sorry,” she said.
Richardson attends college with a current GPA of 4.0 and makes the dean’s list each semester, according to the motion her attorneys filed on her behalf.
“In addition to school, she is also working approximately 10 hours per week,” the court document states. “She sought alternative employment but was rejected each time due to the fact she is on probation.”
