Lake Metroparks Farmpark closed due to COVID-19; Country Lights Drive-Thru still on

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Lake Metroparks Farmpark is closed until further notice.
Officials announced Tuesday the Country Lights Drive-Thru is still going on as scheduled.
All current Farmpark memberships will be extended and sales of new memberships and renewals have been temporarily halted.
All shelter rentals through Nov. 30 are also canceled and will be refunded.
Cabin rentals will be honored through Nov. 30.
No new shelter or cabin rentals will be taken at this time.
What is open:
• All park trails
• All playgrounds
• Nature Play at Penitentiary Glen Reservation
• Pine Ridge Country Club operating with COVID-19 rules
• Erie Shores Golf Course operating with COVID-19 rules
• The observation tower at Lake Erie Bluffs
• The pier at Painesville Township Park
• Canine Meadow Dog Park
• The archery range at Hidden Lake
• Shelters may be used first-come, first-served as follows:
o Non-exclusive, shared-use (multiple groups may use a shelter; please spread out with each group using a different table in shelter)
o The maximum number of people per picnic table/group is ten.
o Picnic table edges must remain six feet apart at all times.
o Potlucks/self-serve buffets are prohibited per State of Ohio orders.
• Restrooms are open for emergency use only.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.