Northeast Ohio people share their experiences of being without power after the storm on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages from a wind storm have left many in the dark and without heat during a cold stretch in Northeast Ohio.
“It’s cold,” Nick Bailey from Akron said.
Racheal Linson knows what that is like too.
She was without power in Cleveland’s East 55th street neighborhood during the wind storm on Sunday.
“It was cold we had to end up ordering Pizza Hut because every time I would try to make something, the winds would start blowing, and the light would go out,” she said.
Bailey is a father to two teenagers.
He said it has been especially tough for his daughter.
“Well, she called me and than she texted she was angry like I said she’s like, ‘Dad it’s so cold in here oh my gosh,’” said Bailey.
19 News reached out to FirstEnergy, and it said, in part, crews will continue working around the clock in 16-hour shifts until every customer has been restored to service.
Cleveland Public Power told 19 News that 300-400 customers are without service at this time.
