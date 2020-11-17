Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow moves east tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you enjoying today’s lake effect snow and graupel?
This wintry mix of precipitation will move east into the Primary Snow Belt tonight.
The West Side and areas south of Cleveland will continue to dry out.
If you live in Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga, northern Portage, or eastern Cuyahoga counties, expect hit or miss lake effect snow showers through the evening.
An additional trace to 2 inches of new snow is possible in these areas.
Snow will wind down in the Primary Snow Belt overnight.
Tonight will also be quite chilly.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning.
That’s just slightly below average for this time of the year.
Tomorrow will be our last really chilly day before a major end-of-the-week warmup.
Expect slowly decreasing clouds and highs only in the low 40s on Wednesday.
By Thursday, temperatures will be warming well into the 50s!
After tonight’s East Side snow, we do not have any precipitation in the forecast until Sunday, when we expect scattered rain showers.
