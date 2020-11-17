Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snow and windy today; temperatures in the 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We had another cold front swing through last night. This brought us an even colder air mass today. Winds will be gusting to 40 mph at times out of the northwest. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 30s all day. We do have a favorable set up for lake effect snow. The best risk will be this morning. It’s a northwest steering wind. I went with Trace to 3 inches of accumulation in our area. The best chance of some accumulation will be in the higher terrain south and east of Cleveland. We will be watching this closely. The lake effect will wind down from west to east this evening. It will remain cloudy downwind of Lake Erie. Temperatures drop to around 30 degrees by early morning.