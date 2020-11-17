Ohio has high rates of lung cancer, low rates of survival; Black community affected the most

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Ohio has higher rates of lung cancer and lower rates of lung cancer survival compared to the nation overall, with the Black community affected the most, an annual report by the American Lung Association (ALA) showed.
The “State of Lung Cancer” report, which was released Tuesday, said Ohio’s Black community is the most likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer and the least likely to receive surgical treatment for the disease.
This year’s report by the ALA is the first one to look at how lung cancer affects racial and ethnic groups at the state and national levels.
The report found that more Americans overall are surviving lung cancer; the nationwide five-year lung cancer survival rate has risen 13% over the past five years to 22.6%.
However, the report said, the Black community is facing worse health outcomes than people who are white.
Research has shown that Black people experience worse health care outcomes overall.
The rate of new lung cancer cases is 73.1 per 100,000 Black Americans in Ohio; that’s higher than the rate of 61.1 among Black Americans nationally, and significantly higher than the rate of 68.8 among white people in Ohio.
Higher smoking rates are tied to higher rates of lung cancer. The smoking rate in Ohio is 20.5% , significantly higher than the national rate of 15.5%.
The report also showed Black people are three percent less likely than white people, both in Ohio and across the nation, to receive both an early diagnosis and surgical treatment for lung cancer.
Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths, and it’s estimated that 10,000 Ohio residents will be diagnosed with this disease in 2020 alone.
