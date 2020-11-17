Phone recording presented in trial of 2012 New Franklin murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Erica Stefanko is on trial for the murder of Ashley Biggs.
Biggs was a 25-year-old Army vet who was found dead in her car back in 2012.
Biggs was in a nasty custody battle with Chad Cobb, Stefanko’s then-husband.
Police say the couple lured Biggs to a closed business and killed her.
In 2013 Cobb pleaded guilty to killing Biggs and was sentenced to life in prison.
In court on Tuesday, a phone call that could determine the fate of Erica Stefanko was played for the jury.
That call resurfacing more than 8 years after it was made.
Cobbs' mother testified, saying her son had help in the gruesome murder, and the phone call between her and Stefanko proved it.
“She admitted that she made the phone call,” said Cobbs' mother.
Cobbs' mother gave police the recording of a phone conversation between her and Stefanko from 2014.
During the 3 hour call, Stefanko continued to give details on her involvement in the murder, she even spoke about her feelings about the death of Biggs and her final moments.
“Do I feel bad about what happened to her? Not really, even the moments that she went through like before her life ended no,” said Biggs.
Stefanko said she thought Cobbs could get away with anything, but things didn’t go as planned.
“He executed almost all of it, and the part that he executed went totally erotic,” said Biggs.
The big question now is, how will the jury interpret today’s new information.
Cobbs' is the next witness to take the stand, but his testimony was short because he wasn’t able to answer questions fully due to spousal privilege.
