Protesters gather for dance party outside Gov. DeWine’s house in opposition of new restrictions (video)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple dozens of people gathered Monday night outside Gov. Mike DeWine’s home in Cedarville for a dance party.
With car horns, air horns and other noisemakers blaring, participants donned glow sticks and danced around in front of the governor’s house on Conley Road.
The protest was held in opposition to a revised health order, announced by Gov. DeWine Monday and put into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, that bans socializing and dancing in open congregate areas at weddings, funeral repasts, and other events held at banquet facilities.
News crews on the scene said protesters were not wearing masks or social distancing.
