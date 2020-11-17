Sen. Rob Portman to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced that he will participate in a phase three trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release.
Portman said he decided to enroll after he was briefed by CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, a research center in Cincinnati that is managing the trial.
“I look at it as a way I can play a small role in supporting our country’s health care response to this pandemic,” he wrote in the release.
The trial, called the ENSEMBLE study, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, according to CTI’s website.
The trial will test the safety and efficacy of a single-dose vaccine developed by Janssen-Johnson & Johnson.
Trial managers hope to enroll as many as 60,000 adults, including a significant number of those over age 60, according to CTI.
The trial will also include people with and without health conditions that are related to an increased risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Trial managers say they will enroll participants in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, and the United States.
“I hope that my announcement today will encourage others to feel confident in participating in vaccine clinical trials being conducted across this country," Portland wrote in the release. "I also hope it will reassure people about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines once they have gone through the trials and FDA approval process.”
