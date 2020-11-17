2 Akron men arrested after attempt to sell stolen key programming machine

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Akron men after an investigation into a stolen key programming machine revealed they were trying to sell the machine.
On Nov. 13, a man contacted the sheriff’s office to report that a key programming machine, valued around $10,000, was stolen from his truck.
The man reported that on Nov. 12, someone tried to sell the stolen machine to a third party.
Later on Nov. 13, Sheriff’s Detectives found 37-year-old James R. Adkison and 40-year-old Geoffrey L. Scrivens.
Sheriff’s Detectives said Adkison and Scrivens were trying to sell the stolen machine. Both men were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Adkison was also charged with Possession of Drugs after he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
