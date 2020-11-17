30 new deaths, an additional 7,079 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 5,772 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 312,443 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 7,079 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a Tuesday afternoon briefing.
The governor said last week that he would consider how to proceed with the operation of bars and restaurants by Thursday.
Additionally, 30 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 16,056 total cases and 360 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 22,846 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 4,250 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.