Woman wanted for driving over victim, causing massive head injuries, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was severely injured after she was run over by a vehicle on the city’s West Side, police said.
The hit and run happened at W. 25th Street and Carroll Avenue on Oct. 26.
Cleveland police released surveillance pictures Wednesday of the female driver who did not stop at the scene.
Officers said she was driving a black or dark colored Jeep Cherokee and has tattoos on both hands, including a portrait of a face on her left hand.
The surveillance pictures are of the suspect at TownHall on W. 25th Street.
According to police, the victim needed multiple surgeries and suffered a massive head injury.
If you can identify the female suspect or the man with her, please call Cleveland Police Detective Demas at 216-623-2715.
