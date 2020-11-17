24-year-old Navarre woman killed in 2 car accident in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old woman was killed after crashing into a car head-on in Wayne Township around 10:30 Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.
The victim, Angela Patterson of Navarre, was eastbound on Back Orrville Road when troopers said she went left of center and hit a car driven by Dana Booth, 68, of Orrville.
The accident happened just west of Honeytown Road (Township Road 54).
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Booth suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Wooster Community Hospital.
Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation, but troopers said alcohol is not suspected.
This is the eleventh fatal crash in Wayne County for 2020.
