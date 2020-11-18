Cleveland restaurants, city government react to statewide curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While some restaurants are thankful it’s not a shutdown, they tell 19 News the statewide curfew will still hurt business.
Amber Caldwell, manager at Fahrenheit in Tremont, says a curfew is better than a shutdown, but it’ll impact her dine-in restaurant on the weekends mostly.
She said when she heard about the curfew, which will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m starting Thursday, she still had many questions.
“Does that mean we have to be home by 10? Does that mean that I have to have people out of here by 9:30 to ensure the restaurant’s closed and cleaned before we leave to come back the next day?” Caldwell said.
Governor DeWine explained in his Tuesday press briefing that there would be exceptions for people who have to work during those hours. According to DeWine, people will still be allowed to go to the grocery store or order to-go or delivery meals.
But many people question how the curfew will be enforced.
During his virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Frank Jackson says Cleveland is looking into how to do so.
“People who are going shopping and they’re allowing grocery stores or certain businesses to stay open, we’d have to determine whether or not this person who is out after their 10 o’clock curfew is going to that business or are they going to work,” Jackson said.
The Ohio Restaurant Association praised the Governor’s actions, calling the 21-day curfew “a right step at the right time.” The association is calling on Congress to “provide more assistance” for small businesses, including many bars and restaurants.
Caldwell says bars and restaurants have been complying with each of the Governor’s orders, but they’re still impacted the most.
“Losing business everywhere, it’s been cold, now there’s a curfew, and it’s just kind of like how are we going to survive?” Caldwell added.
The penalty for violating curfew, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, is a $750 fine and or up to 90 days in jail.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.