Local innovation out of Nela Park uses UV light to sanitize businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local team of engineers at GE Current, a Daintree Company, has fast-tracked new technology that promises to constantly, safely and quietly sanitize the air in public places using concentrated UV light.
“There was definitely a sense of urgency. We regrouped a team of engineers that really just focused on this every single day so that we could bring a solution. We had other products but our customers kept asking is there anything you can do to reduce viruses in the air,” said Tom Boyle, Chief Technology Officer of GE Current, a Daintree Company.
He says their new product, 365 DisInFx, will help keep high traffic areas like lobbies, public restrooms, and retail spaces safer.
The LED based UVC product, the size and shape of a smoke detector, continuously disinfects the air and surfaces, inactivating viruses.
It emits light that interacts with particles in the air to inactivate them.
“We went to third party labs, and set up a lab and using surrogates. We tested against that surrogate virus to show that it inactivated,” Boyle said. Lab results show it fights a broad spectrum of germs including the virus that causes COVID, around the clock.
“The innovation here is that it’s low dosage level of LED technology that can be in safe limits,” said Boyle.
It’s best-suited for places where you can’t necessarily control who is coming and going. “Offices, restaurants, assisted living. We are talking to hospitals, those type of applications. You could also use it in schools,” he said.
A single unit, 5 inches in diameter, can be installed in about five minutes.
At a 10 foot ceiling height, it will cover a six by six foot area, and will last about a year, running 24 hours a day.
Roger Stewart, owner of Bistro of Green added one to each of his small dining rooms, and another to his lounge.
“I’m always looking at options. How can I keep my employees safe? How can I make the guests feel comfortable when they come in,” he asked.
He says he trusts current and the GE name to deliver on their product promises.
“They seem to really have a handle on it and after looking through all that, and the easy installation, I decided that this was something that I owed to my employees and my guests,” said Steward.
Customers who install these units are given signs to display so that people know what’s at work, over head, protecting them.
Stewart says his guests and employees are more comfortable knowing this technology is at work.
“Every night people are seeing that sign and inquiring, and very thankful that we are providing that extra layer of protection,” said Stewart.
Boyle says they’re currently ramping up production, and don’t anticipate a shortage or the long lead times consumers are experiencing with other products to fight the pandemic.
“Good news is because we have experience in high volume products. We’re comfortable in that, we can ramp to the demand,” Boyle said.
It’s important to note that this product does not replace mask wearing, hygiene, sanitizing hands and social distancing. It’s meant as another layer of protection in the fight against this pandemic.
