Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing sky today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air continues to work in this morning. The clouds will clear out of here from west to east. I’m looking at a sun filled afternoon. The pattern is also shifting and a warmer air mass is quickly building in as well today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s. The wind has calmed down for now. Temperatures this evening will dip into the middle 30s, but will slowly rise through the 30s overnight. A strong south wind develops at 15-25 mph. Some high clouds will track in tonight. A windy day tomorrow as temperatures surge to around the 60 degree mark.