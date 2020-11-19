Hudson police charge 60-year-old driver in fatal accident involving 7-year-old boy

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing a seven-year-old boy riding his bike, is now facing criminal charges.
Hudson police said Denise Ahlstrom, of Mentor, turned onto West Streetsboro Road from a private parking lot around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
According to police, Ahlstrom hit Vincent Baran, who died from his injuries.
Ahlstrom is charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk.
Lauren Wells says what happened to 7-year-old Vincent Baran is just heartbreaking, “I’ve biked down this way before and people go fast, faster than they should.”
A memorial of teddy bears, flowers and letters continues to grow near the accident scene. Chloe Bright and Maddy La Roug of Hudson are still shaken by the tragedy.
“I think it’s really tragic and really sad - a bike lane would really help the situation. Makes everything a lot more safe,” Bright said.
Baran attended Seton Catholic School in Hudson.
Principal Karen Alestock told 19 News, Vincent had a soul that was one of a kind.
“He was so full of life, and such a sweet boy,” said Alestock. “It’s hard to put into words the joy that he brought to his family and to our school community."
“We will never forget Vinny, his joy, and his faith” said Alestock.
Ahlstrom has pled not guilty to the vehicular manslaughter charge that is a second degree misdemeanor. According to court records she has posted a $10,000 recognizance bond.
The trial in the case is set for late January of 2021.
