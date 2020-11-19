‘I got hit by a car’; Akron 4-year-old traumatized after hit and run

She said Gabrielle suffered a concussion and a hematoma on her head. She said the lump just recently went away a month later. A month later, the little girl is physically okay, but Thompson said her daughter’s lasting emotional trauma is much worse than any of her injuries. “She suffers more now than the actual day it happened. She won’t cross the street, I’m trying to cross, she screams, grabs onto my legs,” said Thompson. She said her daughter is “so scared it’s going to happen again. She’s scared to walk anywhere, go anywhere. We don’t have a car, and she’s having nightmares from it. My older kids are suffering from it. I just want to find out who did this.”