10 indicted; 6 arrested for drug and weapons activity in Harvard/Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six members of a gang operating in the Harvard/Miles neighborhood on Cleveland’s southeast side were arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges.
The arrests came after a Cuyahoga County grand jury on Tuesday indicted ten members of the Percy Homies gang for drug trafficking, aggravated robbery, carrying concealed weapons, and failing to comply with lawful orders, according to a press release from the Cleveland police department.
Federal agents and Cleveland SWAT officers arrested six of the ten people charged Thursday. Agents also searched residential homes and seized seven guns, heroin, marijuana, and cash.
“This community is drowning in gun violence,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, in the press release. “These arrests will hopefully bring some calm to the southeast side of Cleveland.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.