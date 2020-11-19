Northeast Ohio weather: Winds finally back off a bit on Friday, rain returns Sunday

LEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a warm and windy day it was out there!
Courtesy of strong southerly winds, temperatures soared well into the mid 60s in many areas.
In the weather business, we call that warm air advection, and, boy, is it wonderful this time of the year.
Winds will subside a bit tonight, but it’s still going to be pretty blustery overnight.
Expect winds gusting upwards of 30 to 35 mph.
Winds will back off more significantly tomorrow.
Friday is going to be absolutely stunning.
We’re forecasting highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, under partly sunny skies.
Saturday will be colder, with highs only in the upper 40s.
That’s a little more “normal” for this time of the year.
Rain will return on Sunday, and it will impact the Browns game.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.