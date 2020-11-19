Teenager arrested in Elyria; Police say he was responsible for racist graffiti and vandalism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police say they have arrested a teenager responsible for a string of incidents, involving racist vandalism and graffiti, according to a community Facebook post.
Heather Boone’s home was a target of this abuse aimed at intimidating her family.
Just before Halloween, pumpkins were smashed in front of many homes in her neighborhood and racist messages were written on cars with a permanent marker.
The married mother of four was delighted to know the person police say the person was responsible was finally caught.
“I am so glad police got him. The police caught him vandalizing other people’s yards,” said a relieved Boone. “He was caught and arrested this morning.”
Although Boone is relived police finally got the vandal, she is not satisfied.
“I definitely want to press charges, and I want them to know this not OK … and I honestly feel they wanted to be caught,” Boone said.
The 13-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after his arrest and eventually left in the custody of his parents.
