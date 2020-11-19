14-year-old shot dead in Euclid street; Police need your help to solve the crime

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for the public’s help to bring those responsible for the 2020 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy to justice.

Nearly a year after the killing of Jaylen Lamar, police announced that “there have been recent developments” in the case in a cryptic Facebook post.

“Anyone with information that could be used to confirm these developments please contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505,” they added.

Euclid police responded to the area of E. 245th Street near Zeman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on November 17 after residents reported hearing shots fired.

When officers arrived, they said Lamar was lying outside on the ground.

EMS pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

Days later Jaylen’s mom, Laquania Lamar, visited the spot where her son was murdered.

Laquania Lamar said she wanted to see the place where her son walked his last steps.

“At 14-years-old what could he have done to deserve this?” she said. “I am so unsure, I have a lot of unanswered questions.”

