14-year-old Euclid boy found murdered in the street, no arrests

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy last seen by his family Tuesday afternoon, was found murdered later that evening.
Euclid police responded to the area of E. 245th Street near Zeman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after residents reported hearing shots fired.
When officers arrived, they said Jaylen Lamar was lying outside on the ground.
EMS pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.
On Thursday, Jaylen’s mom, Laquania Lamar, visited the spot where her son was murdered.
Lamar told 19 News she wanted to see the place where her son walked his last steps.
“At 14-years-old what could he have done to deserve this, I am so unsure, I have a lot of unanswered questions,” said Lamar.
