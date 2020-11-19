3-year-old shot multiple times when gunfire erupts in Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve learned that the three-year-old boy was hit multiple times in his buttocks and foot. That’s why he was rushed to Metro Health by EMS.
“I do not feel safe. I should say.”
The voice of a young mother in the housing complex where a three-year-old was shot and critically wounded. Yes, a three-year-old.
“It really frightened me because I got a 4-year-old. I was skeptical. So, I was kinda skeptical about coming back home. I’m thinking about leaving again.”
She left the first time when random bullets flew, literally hitting her unit.
“I just got back over here today. I’m restoring everything. I’ve been gone for the last couple of months due to the violence that’s been going on. I left when a bullet went through my window, my kitchen window all the way to my bedroom, and also when my car window got shot out.”
Police were called out Wednesday night to investigate the shooting that wounded the defenseless child. They now believe that someone in unit 2 of apartments at 7208 Carson Avenue shot the toddler in his buttocks and foot. He was taken to Metro Health Medical Center by EMS. Violence on the street is nothing new to the Garden Valley neighborhood and people are afraid to be seen on camera talking about it.
“They have guns in the houses. We have the virus. They don’t go to school, andthey just lay around. My door got shot up. My window got shot up.”
“I wish that they would have police officers in the parking lot right here or better security. The security they really don’t do anything. I just wish they make it safe because we do have kids down here, kids that want to play outside.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.