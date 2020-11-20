Akron woman gets rocks instead of iPhone from Facebook seller

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old woman who tried to buy an iPhone 11 from a seller on Facebook Market Place, was given a box full of rocks instead.
The victim told Akron police she had arranged to meet the seller around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Brown and Exchange Streets.
When she got there, she gave the seller an undisclosed amount of money and in return, he gave her a bag with the iPhone box.
She soon realized there was no phone, only the rocks.
The victim told police she did see a handgun partially exposed in the suspect’s jacket pocket.
He is only described as a thin Black male in his early 20′s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
