Chairman of agency that oversees Ohio’s energy industry resigns after FBI searches his Columbus-area home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor received word during an unrelated press conference on Friday that the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio submitted his resignation.
In his resignation, which comes days after the FBI searched his Columbus-area home, Sam Randazzo said to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that he felt he would be a “distraction” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“FBI agents are conducting court-authorized law-enforcement activity in that area related to a sealed federal search warrant. Due to this matter being sealed, no further details can be released at this time,” the FBI told 19 News affiliate WXIX on Monday.
The governor said on Tuesday that he did not speak with Randazzo about the FBI’s search at his home, but added that there is no reason to believe he was under criminal investigation.
Randazzo was appointed to PUCO by Gov. DeWine in 2019. His resignation comes after federal agents arrested former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates in July for their alleged conspiracy to pass the $1 billion FirstEnergy nuclear bailout legislation.
PUCO Vice Chair M. Beth Trombold will now assume the position of acting Chairman until a new one is named.
This is a developing story.
