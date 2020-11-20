Cleveland Browns confirm another positive coronavirus test; Myles Garrett out for Sunday’s game after being placed on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday morning that another player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Browns said in a statement that facility is remaining open because the player with the positive test result has not been there all week.
The team did not directly confirm the identity of the player, but it was announced at the same time that star defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
As a result, Garrett will miss Sunday’s game.
The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for the 2020 NFL season for a player who either tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been placed in quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns also announced that Jack Conklin, Charley Hughlett, and Cody Parkey joined Chris Hubbard and Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 6-3 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to host the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
