Cleveland Museum of Art temporarily closes in response to Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory

By Avery Williams | November 20, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art shuttered its doors at the end of business on Thursday following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health resolution asking all residents to stay home.

“The museum hopes to open its doors again in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media,” William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, said in a press release.

The museum reopened in late June after being closed since mid-March.

The Cleveland Museum of Art operates an internal task force with a board-certified epidemiologist and peer institutions across the country.

