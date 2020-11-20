Cleveland Public Library closes to public amid coronavirus case spike in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library announced Thursday afternoon that all locations will close to the public amid Cuyahoga County’s coronavirus case surge.
Locations will be closed to visitors starting Saturday, Nov. 21.
Curbside and walk-up services remain available.
These changes come in response to the Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory, according to a release.
Additionally, the downtown drive-up window will be the only service offered at the Cleveland Public Library on Saturdays starting Nov. 28.
The Louis Stokes Wing drive-up window remains open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Request materials online.
The Cleveland Public Library said they encourage people picking up materials to practice mask wearing and social distancing.
